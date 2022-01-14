First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Down 66.8% in December

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the December 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FYC opened at $70.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $64.12 and a twelve month high of $81.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 43.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after buying an additional 108,938 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 237,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period.

