First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Now Covered by Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 58.10% from the company’s current price.

FWRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

