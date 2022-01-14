Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $214.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.29.

FIVE traded down $3.36 on Thursday, hitting $173.12. 9,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,124. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below has a twelve month low of $165.25 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

