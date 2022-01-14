Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a growth of 209.0% from the December 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE FTK traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479,104. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $78.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 97.44% and a negative net margin of 74.08%. The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 86,196 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 520,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 110,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,387,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 144,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

