Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 173,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,164,073 shares.The stock last traded at $29.06 and had previously closed at $28.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.77%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

