Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,194 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Fluor worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 49,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 32,588 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 104,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLR. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

