Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($231.98) to £171.90 ($233.34) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a £175 ($237.55) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($261.98) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($244.33) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a £162 ($219.90) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £163.51 ($221.95).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £114 ($154.74) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 9,912 ($134.55) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($267.15). The company has a market cap of £20.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -275.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is £113.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £129.49.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.