Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5,697.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.64. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

