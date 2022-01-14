FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.96. 31,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,711. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. FMC’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in FMC by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in FMC by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,737,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of FMC by 8.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after buying an additional 461,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.