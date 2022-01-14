Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.61 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.60. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FOCS. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $55.03 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 458.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 33.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.