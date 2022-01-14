Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 679 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,828 shares of company stock worth $40,769,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.33. 25,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,333. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Provides asset management services

