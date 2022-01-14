Formidable Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of SilverCrest Metals worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,817,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,563,000 after purchasing an additional 263,129 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 91,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 618,900 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 6.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SILV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. 364,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,316. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

