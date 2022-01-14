Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 256,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50,022 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 794,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 98,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 439,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BCSF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 89,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,746. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 70.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

