Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $481,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 46,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after purchasing an additional 505,374 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 423,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,701,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,175,000 after purchasing an additional 59,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

