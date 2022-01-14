Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New $851,000 Investment in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 32.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 420.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 90,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RICK traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.99. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,560. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $807.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.99. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $94.33.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $54.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.43 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

RICK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

