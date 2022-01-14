Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,964,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at $4,014,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ML traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,322. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

