Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,893. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average is $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,057.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.09.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

