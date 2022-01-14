Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.82 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.70 and a 200 day moving average of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 115.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.42.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

