Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 63,100 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

