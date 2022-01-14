Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 97.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $73,106,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL opened at $63.43 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

