Forsta AP Fonden Sells 7,200 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in McKesson by 115.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in McKesson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $254.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $256.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.69 and its 200 day moving average is $212.07.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.42.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

