Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,422,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FORW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,933,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,061. Forwardly has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

Forwardly Company Profile

Forwardly, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, and development of businesses in the energy industry. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder City, NV.

