Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to report sales of $315.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $318.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $313.00 million. Franco-Nevada reported sales of $304.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $992.22 million to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franco-Nevada.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNV. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.21.

FNV traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.04. The stock had a trading volume of 302,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,239. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.