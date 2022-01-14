Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €48.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €48.70 ($55.34) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FME. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €78.10 ($88.75) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.52 ($76.73).

ETR FME opened at €57.74 ($65.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €62.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 12 month high of €71.14 ($80.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

