Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 29.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of FMS stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.82. 3,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,871. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.26. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.