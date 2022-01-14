Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $33.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $33.75. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $33.88, with a volume of 4,315 shares.

FMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

