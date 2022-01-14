Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $33.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $33.75. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $33.88, with a volume of 4,315 shares.
FMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (NYSE:FMS)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
