Fresnillo’s (FRES) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($12.22) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.19) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.19) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.54) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,113.13 ($15.11).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

FRES stock traded down GBX 23 ($0.31) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 814.40 ($11.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 742.60 ($10.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,193.50 ($16.20). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 896.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 846.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.