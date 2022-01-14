Frisch Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6,877.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,574 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,717 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after buying an additional 488,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

CRM stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.41. 191,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,114,556. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.92. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $226.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.32, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total value of $1,261,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $547,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,409 shares of company stock valued at $103,902,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

