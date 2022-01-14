Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 584.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 28,360 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.2% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 524,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 176,818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $466.53. 84,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.54.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

