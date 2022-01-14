FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of FuelCell Energy worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after buying an additional 6,739,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after buying an additional 4,409,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 161.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,953,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after buying an additional 1,205,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,839,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after buying an additional 904,457 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCEL opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 4.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.03. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

