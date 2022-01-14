FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Oak Street Health, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.89) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.88). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.14. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $699,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,541 shares of company stock worth $16,002,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.