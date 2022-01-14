FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Tractor Supply Issued By Truist Securities (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Truist Securities issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst S. Ciccarelli forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.28.

TSCO stock opened at $230.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $139.11 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

