FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Decreased by Analyst

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for American Water Works in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Water Works’ FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $168.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

