FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit Lifted by Analyst (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$2.39. The business had revenue of C$39.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.