FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit Lifted by Analyst (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
