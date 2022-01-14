FY2021 EPS Estimates for International Paper Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Research analysts at Truist Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.34. Truist Securities currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

IP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Shares of IP stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.83. International Paper has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

