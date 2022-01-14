FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.32) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.33). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

ITCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $40.97 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,856 shares of company stock valued at $21,260,305. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,826,000 after buying an additional 1,616,215 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after buying an additional 565,285 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after buying an additional 389,514 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 253,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

