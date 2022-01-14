FY2021 EPS Estimates for Livent Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Livent in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst G. Tuttle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LTHM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

LTHM opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. Livent has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after buying an additional 719,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after buying an additional 677,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

