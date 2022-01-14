FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on REXR. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.28%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

