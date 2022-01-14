FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Five Below, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.92.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.30.

Five Below stock opened at $176.48 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $165.25 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,790,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after acquiring an additional 330,390 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

