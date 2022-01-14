FY2022 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $15.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.45. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.92.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $481.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.96. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,679,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

