FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $7.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.96.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $336.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.16 and a 200-day moving average of $409.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after buying an additional 607,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,445,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after purchasing an additional 341,906 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

