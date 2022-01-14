FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.70.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $102.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.