FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

KNSA opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $750.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after buying an additional 621,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,965,000 after buying an additional 879,922 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after buying an additional 374,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

