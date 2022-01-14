Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $31,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $34,530 and have sold 30,000 shares worth $76,600. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,820,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 131,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

