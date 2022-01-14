Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Truist

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its price objective lowered by Truist from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gambling.com Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.
NASDAQ:GAMB traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,860. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $274,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gambling.com Group Company Profile
Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.
