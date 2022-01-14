Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Truist

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its price objective lowered by Truist from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gambling.com Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ:GAMB traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,860. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $274,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

