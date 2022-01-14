GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 44.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,735 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $38,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $129,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 500,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GameStop by 1,375.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,862,000 after purchasing an additional 82,112 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth $14,137,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GameStop presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $122.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $483.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.46 and a beta of -2.13.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

