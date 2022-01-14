Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded by Truist Securities to “Hold”

Truist Securities lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $57.00.

GLPI has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.87.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,646. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

