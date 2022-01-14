Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,408 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 106.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.11.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average is $139.94. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

