Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $626,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after acquiring an additional 228,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,184,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,932,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,986,000 after purchasing an additional 248,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,967,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

