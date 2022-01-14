Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $734,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,739 shares of company stock worth $4,647,814 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

